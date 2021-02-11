State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,993 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 30,993 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $47.25 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

