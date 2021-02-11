State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $68.25 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $68,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $751.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $716.55 and its 200-day moving average is $747.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.50.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

