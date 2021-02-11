State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $85,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $313.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.87. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $318.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

