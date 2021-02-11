State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $81,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,105,000 after acquiring an additional 99,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

Shares of NOW opened at $589.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 166.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

