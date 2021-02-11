State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,694 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 171,711 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

