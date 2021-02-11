State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 30,260 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,260 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $100,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $256.94 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.25. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

