State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 78,436 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,436 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $60,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 24,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

