Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 957 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

FMB remained flat at $$57.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

