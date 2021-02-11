Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 426,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 324,715 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

