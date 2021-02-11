Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

IGSB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,122. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02.

