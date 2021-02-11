Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.84. 2,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,490. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Argus upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

