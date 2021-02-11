Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,726 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

AMGN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.43. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

