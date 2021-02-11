Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.86. 4,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,692. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.