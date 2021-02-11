Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,633 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.02 and a 200 day moving average of $344.83. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $399.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.33.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

