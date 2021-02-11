Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Increased to $3.90 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.80 to $3.90 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of STPGF stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.41.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

