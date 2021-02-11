Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

STC stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $52.68. 3,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,526. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

