Stifel Nicolaus Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $40.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 379,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,998. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 34.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

