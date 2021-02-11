Stifel Nicolaus Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $26.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.12.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

