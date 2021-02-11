STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

STM opened at $40.71 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,742 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 179,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after purchasing an additional 186,063 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.