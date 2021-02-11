Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kopin Call Options (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,198 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 1,776 call options.

In related news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $221,174.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 729.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOPN opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.20 million, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

A number of analysts have commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

