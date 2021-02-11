Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,581 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 984% compared to the average daily volume of 238 call options.

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,563 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $62.89 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

