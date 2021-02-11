Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,706 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,525% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

