Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 100,996 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,870% compared to the average volume of 1,449 call options.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $174.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.