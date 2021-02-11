Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $336,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,297. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of STOK opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

