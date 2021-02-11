Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of STOK opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $336,129.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,297 in the last ninety days. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after buying an additional 423,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

