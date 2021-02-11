Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,822 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other Workhorse Group news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,574 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,950. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

