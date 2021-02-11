Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $271,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,494,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 450,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $259.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $261.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.19 and its 200-day moving average is $238.75.

