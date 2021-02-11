Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

