Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,936.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $59.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,080,619.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.