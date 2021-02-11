Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 265 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

YUMC opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

