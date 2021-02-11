Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $63.02 on Monday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

