Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Up 8.7%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.38. 1,417,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 539,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Corp raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 620,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 201,125 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 548,737 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

