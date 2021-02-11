Strs Ohio Has $398,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 77.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

FICO stock opened at $472.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.66 and its 200-day moving average is $457.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

