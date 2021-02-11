Strs Ohio Has $427,000 Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unisys were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 230.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 211.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 20.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UIS opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

