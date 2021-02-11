Strs Ohio Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $24.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

AMEH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

