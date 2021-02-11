Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATUS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

