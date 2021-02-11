Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

