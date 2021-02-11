Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Trading Up 1.7%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)’s share price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

About Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

