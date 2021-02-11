Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $279,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 113,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $317.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.18. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $155.91 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

