Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $166,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

