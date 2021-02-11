Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 7311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 164,169 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

About Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

