SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,919 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $468.47 million, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

