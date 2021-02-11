Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 2925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Surmodics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Surmodics by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $734.31 million, a P/E ratio of 660.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

