SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

