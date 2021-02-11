SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.99. 132,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

