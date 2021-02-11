SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $89.28. 200,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

