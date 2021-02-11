SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 525,072 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 256,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,048 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,746,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,725,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3,382.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 111,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,340. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

