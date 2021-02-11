SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 257,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 93,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000.

BIV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.96. 10,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

