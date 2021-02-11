SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVMK in a report released on Sunday, February 7th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. SVMK has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,111,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,892,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SVMK by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after buying an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SVMK by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,913,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,623 shares of company stock worth $13,659,347. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

