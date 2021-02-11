SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Rebecca Cantieri Sells 4,293 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $840,324.93.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $95,278.54.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SVMK by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SVMK by 21.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

